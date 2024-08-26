Brett (BRETT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.25 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Brett has a market capitalization of $872.01 million and $24.25 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Brett has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00242880 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.09308397 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $22,743,639.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

