Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,965 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Etsy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 733,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,239,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,199. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

