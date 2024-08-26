Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,291 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.53. 99,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

