Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,570.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,807 shares of company stock valued at $662,604. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 831,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,271. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

