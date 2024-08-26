Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.77. 168,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,441. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

