Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PWB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. 24,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,200. The company has a market cap of $903.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

