Brokerages Set Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target at $35.80

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $576.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

