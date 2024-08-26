Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $62.36

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.36.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $53.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

