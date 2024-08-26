Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $4.40

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

