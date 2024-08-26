Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Digimarc makes up 1.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Digimarc worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 34.7% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 442,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 86,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.73. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DMRC

Digimarc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.