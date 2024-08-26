Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. 2,781,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

