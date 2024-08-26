Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

