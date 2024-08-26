Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.65

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 15015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

Bunzl Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.