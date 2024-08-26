Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cactus has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE WHD opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.