Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IQV traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $248.93. 557,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,940. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.