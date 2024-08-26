Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 12,116,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

