Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,800 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 3,697,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,267. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

