Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXB shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE CXB opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.206334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $80,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

