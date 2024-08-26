Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

CSIQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. 235,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

