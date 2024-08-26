Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$47.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$44.94 and last traded at C$44.74, with a volume of 51338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.43.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1359012 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.652 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

