Carrie Pearson Clark Sells 18,532 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 223,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $2,560,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

