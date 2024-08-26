Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 374 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.2 %

CI traded up $7.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,043. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

