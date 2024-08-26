Catalina Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 240,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $193.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

