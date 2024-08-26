Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.67. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

