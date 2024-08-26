Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $669,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 44.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

GAPR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.