Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,806.80. 65,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,801.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,693.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

