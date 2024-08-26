Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

