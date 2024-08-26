Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after buying an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after buying an additional 244,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.49. 6,225,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,160,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.94, for a total transaction of $8,800,951.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,680 shares of company stock worth $211,992,147. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

