Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 2.6%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68. 4,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

