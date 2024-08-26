CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7,738.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

