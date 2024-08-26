CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,972.02 or 0.99953395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03139345 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,947,588.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

