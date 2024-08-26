Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.83. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 63,629 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

