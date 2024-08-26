CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $24.68. CEVA shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 4,797 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $556.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.15.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

