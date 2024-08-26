Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $199.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

NYSE GTLS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.27. 318,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

