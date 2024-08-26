Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 128.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNH traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,972. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $591.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.96. The company has a market capitalization of $539.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

