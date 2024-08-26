Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 2,200,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,541,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,517,800,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

