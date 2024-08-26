Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 84,014 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gevo alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 46,608 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $23,770.08.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 39,821 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $23,494.39.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.87. 10,108,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gevo by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEVO

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.