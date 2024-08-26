Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 200.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,210,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

