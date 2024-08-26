Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 3,962,094 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

