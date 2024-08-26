Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

COWZ stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 1,966,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

