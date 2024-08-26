Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,595. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

