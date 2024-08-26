Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

PAVE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.24. 820,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

