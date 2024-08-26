Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 777.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DJUN traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

