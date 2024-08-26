Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,515,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,874,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

