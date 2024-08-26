Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,515,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,874,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
