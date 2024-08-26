CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Volume Reaches $0.82

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $0.82 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

