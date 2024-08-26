Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.00

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $153.86, with a volume of 40670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

