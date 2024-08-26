CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.80

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 57891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPO. Compass Point raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CompoSecure Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $938.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618 over the last three months. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

