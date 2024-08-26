Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.67 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $635.37 million and $28.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,036,254,555 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,248,083 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,035,965,618.65 with 4,335,965,606.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15616952 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $24,062,263.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

