ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.64

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 3063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Read More
