ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.64

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 3063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.