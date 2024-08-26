Cookie (COOKIE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $623,537.12

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $623,537.12 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00244165 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,873,531 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 78,793,773.96338345 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.04539523 USD and is down -10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $533,462.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

